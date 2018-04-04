Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shuts out Boston to get back on track
Vasilevskiy stopped all 33 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-0 triumph over the Bruins.
Vasilevskiy wasn't tested much in the opening frame, as Boston fired just eight pucks on goal. That light early workload allowed the struggling Russian to settle in, giving him the confidence to earn his first shutout since Jan. 22 in Chicago. If Vasilevskiy can get back to his early-season form for the playoffs, that would make a Tampa Bay team that also boasts the league's top offense a major player for the Stanley Cup.
