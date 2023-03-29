Vasilevskiy stopped all 31 shots, leading the Lightning to a 4-0 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Vasilevskiy was perfect Tuesday, stopping every shot sent his way to lead the Lightning to a 4-0 win. This shutout snaps a three-game losing streak for the two-time Stanley Cup champion and marks his first shutout since Feb 25 against Detroit. On the year, Vasilevskiy has a 32-20-4 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .915 save percentage.