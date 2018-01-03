Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shuts out Maple Leafs

Vasilevskiy turned aside all 29 shots in a 2-0 win over visiting Toronto on Tuesday.

That's back-to-back shutouts for the young Russian netminder, who now has a whopping 26 wins in 33 appearances this season. Vasilevskiy has emerged as arguably the top netminder in the league for one of the NHL's most explosive teams, making him an elite fantasy asset in all settings.