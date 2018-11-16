Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sidelined 4-6 weeks

Vasilevskiy will miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured foot, the team announced Friday.

When the team placed Vasilevskiy on injured reserve, it was a good indication he wasn't facing a short-term absence. Based on his announced timeline, the netminder won't return until mid-December at the earliest, thought it's possible he won't be ready until the new year. Louis Domingue will shoulder the load with Vasilevskiy out of action while Edward Pasquale serves as the backup.