Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday in Game 3.

Vasilevskiy has allowed 14 goals in the first three games of this series. And his save percentage through 10 career playoff games against the Maple Leafs has dropped to .874. The Leafs were outplayed most of Saturday's game and Vasilevskiy was merely human. That's a bad sign for the Lightning, who need him to be a superstar to win this series.