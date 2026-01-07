Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a 4-2 Tuesday over Colorado.

It was a tight contest until the mid-point of the third when the Bolts scored the go-ahead goal. Vasilevskiy has won six straight starts and has a .903 save percentage. His 17 wins are second-most in the NHL behind Scott Wedgewood and Karel Vejmelka, both of whom have 18.