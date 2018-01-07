Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Six sneak past for first time this season
Vasilevskiy had a rare off night Saturday when he allowed six goals on 33 shots in a 6-3 loss to Ottawa.
It was the first time this season that Vasilevskiy has allowed six goals. In fact, he'd allowed just five goals in his previous six starts. Put this one behind you and move forward with confidence.
