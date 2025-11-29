Vasilevskiy made 33 saves in a 6-3 victory over Detroit on Friday.

It was Vasilevskiy's sixth consecutive win for the Bolts, who are 14-3-0 in their past 17 contests after a 1-4-2 start. He started the season 0-3-2, but he is 11-2-0 in 13 games since that time. Vasilevskiy sits fourth in the NHL in both GAA (2.32) and save percentage (.917) among goaltenders that have played at least 10 games in 2025-26.