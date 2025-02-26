Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 4-1 win over Edmonton on Tuesday.

The only goal that got past him came on a one-timer from the stick of Leon Draisaitl on a first-period power play. Vasilevskiy has been rock solid since the end of January. He has put up six consecutive starts, and he hasn't lost in regulation in his last eight games (7-0-1). And since the First Nations rest break, Vasy has allowed just one goal in each of his two starts. The break is exactly what the busy superstar needed to recharge his batteries for the stretch run.