Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 4-1 win over Edmonton on Tuesday.
The only goal that got past him came on a one-timer from the stick of Leon Draisaitl on a first-period power play. Vasilevskiy has been rock solid since the end of January. He has put up six consecutive starts, and he hasn't lost in regulation in his last eight games (7-0-1). And since the First Nations rest break, Vasy has allowed just one goal in each of his two starts. The break is exactly what the busy superstar needed to recharge his batteries for the stretch run.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Receiving starting nod•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Halts 36 shots in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Seattle•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Yields three goals in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting again Sunday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Third straight win•