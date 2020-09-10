Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of 28 shots Wednesday in a 2-1 win over the Islanders in Game 2.

New York's Matt Martin opened the scoring just 84 seconds into the game, but Vasilevskiy was perfect the rest of the way. He came up particularly big in the third period while Tampa Bay was being outshot by a 13-4 margin. Vasilevskiy improved to 12-3 in the playoffs with a sparkling 1.86 GAA and .932 save percentage.