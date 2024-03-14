Vasilevskiy is set to start at home against the Rangers on Thursday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 25-save shutout victory over Philadelphia. He's 22-16-1 with a 2.96 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 39 outings in 2023-24. The Rangers are tied for 10th offensively this year with 3.28 goals per game, so they figure to be a challenging adversary for Vasilevskiy.