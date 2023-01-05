Vasilevskiy is set to guard the road net against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Vasilevskiy has won his last three starts while holding the competition to five goals on 103 shots. He's 16-9-1 with a 2.42 GAA and .921 save percentage in 26 contests this season. Minnesota has the 18th-ranked offense with 3.14 goals per game in 2022-23.