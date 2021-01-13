According to Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site, Vasilevskiy was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal at home in Wednesday's Opening Night clash with Chicago.

Vasilevskiy had another dominant season in 2019-20, compiling a 35-14-3 record while posting an admirable 2.56 GAA and .917 save percentage. The 26-year-old backstop will look to secure his first victory of the 2020-21 campaign in a matchup with a depleted Blackhawks forward group that will be without Jonathan Toews (illness), Kirby Dach (wrist), Carl Soderberg (not injury related) and Alexander Nylander (knee).