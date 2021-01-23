Vasilevskiy is in line to start between the pipes in Saturday's road clash with Columbus.

Vasilevskiy has had a fantastic start to the season, picking up a win in each of his first three starts while posting an impressive 1.65 GAA and .941 save percentage. He'll attempt to remain unbeaten in a road matchup with a Blue Jackets team that just traded one of its best offensive weapons in Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Jets on Saturday.