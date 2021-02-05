Vasilevskiy is in line to start between the pipes in Friday's game versus Detroit, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has been fantastic recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Predators and Red Wings while posting an impressive 1.51 GAA and .936 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his seventh win of the season in another favorable home matchup with a Red Wings team that's 2-7-2 this year.