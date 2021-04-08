Vasilevskiy is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Vasilevskiy was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday versus Columbus, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-2 loss. He'll attempt to bounce back and pick up his 24th win of the season in a rematch with the same Blue Jackets squad Thursday.
