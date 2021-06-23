Vasilevskiy is on track to start between the pipes on the road in Wednesday's Game 6 versus the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

Vasilevskiy wasn't tested much in Monday's Game 5, but he was sharp when he needed to be, stopping all 21 shots he faced en route to a blowout 8-0 victory over the Isles. The 26-year-old backstop will try to help the Lightning advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for a second straight year by picking up his 12th win of the playoffs Wednesday.