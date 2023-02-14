Vasilevskiy is on track to guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Avalanche, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy was excellent in his last start Saturday against the Stars, stoping 28 of 29 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a road matchup with a Colorado team that's averaging 3.20 goals per game at home this year, 13th in the NHL.