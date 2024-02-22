Vasilevskiy is expected to guard the home goal versus the Capitals on Thursday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Panthers and the Senators while posting a disastrous 6.23 GAA and .800 save percentage. He'll try to get back on track in a favorable home matchup with a Washington team that's averaging only 2.42 goals on the road this season, 30th in the NHL.
