Vasilevskiy will defend the home crease versus Buffalo on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

It has been a tough campaign for Vasilevskiy, who started the season on injured reserve after undergoing back surgery during training camp. He is 20-15-0 with a 2.99 GAA and an .896 save percentage, well below his career averages. The Sabres are averaging 31.7 shots on goal, 11th in the NHL, so Vasilevskiy will likely face a fair amount of rubber Thursday.