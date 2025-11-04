Vasilevskiy is projected to start on the road versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate Tuesday, putting him in line for the start. The 31-year-old rattled off three straight wins prior to getting a rest Sunday versus the Mammoth. He'll look to keep his momentum going in a tough matchup versus the Avalanche, who have averaged 3.62 goals per game.