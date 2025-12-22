Vasilevskiy is expected to get the starting nod at home versus St. Louis on Monday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy will be making his third straight appearance in the crease following his seven-game stint on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. The veteran backstop is 1-1-0 with a 3.07 GAA in his last two games and will come up against a Blues squad that is scoring just 2.54 goals per game, third worst in the NHL.