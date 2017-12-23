Vasilevskiy is preparing for Saturday's home start against the Wild, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasi held on for a shootout win over the Senators on Thursday, claiming his league-leading 22nd victory through 28 games. Now, he'll field shots from a Minnesota team that ranks 30th in the league in shot attempts and will be without one of its top forwards in Nino Niederreiter, who suffered an apparent ankle injury in Friday's game against the Panthers.