Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start against St. Louis

Vasilevskiy is in line to start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Blues, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Ducks and Sabres while posting an admirable 2.00 GAA and .941 save percentage. The 25-year-old Russian will attempt to extend his winning streak to three games in a home clash with a St. Louis club that's gone 7-2-3 on the road this year.