Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start Friday

Vasilevskiy is in line to start between the pipes against the Jets on the road Friday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy picked up a ninth straight victory in his last start Tuesday against L.A., turning aside 38 of 41 shots en route to a 4-3 shootout win. The 25-year-old Russian will attempt to push his unbelievable winning streak into double digits in a road matchup with a Winnipeg team that's only averaging 2.74 goals per game at home this campaign, 25th in the NHL.