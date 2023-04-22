Vasilevskiy is expected to start at home in Game 3 against Toronto on Saturday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy will attempt to bounce back after allowing seven goals on 37 shots in the Lightning's 7-2 loss to Toronto on Thursday. Vasilevskiy was strong during the regular season, posting a 34-22-4 record, 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in 60 outings. The Maple Leafs ranked ninth offensively with 3.39 goals per game during the 2022-23 campaign.