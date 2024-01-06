Vasilevskiy is set to play in Saturday's road game against Boston, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Vasilevskiy turned aside 22 of 23 shots en route to a 4-1 victory over Minnesota on Thursday. That gives him a 9-8-0 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 17 outings in 2023-24. Boston will be a challenging opponent, though -- the Bruins sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 23-7-6 record.