Vasilevskiy is expected to start at home against Carolina on Saturday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Vasilevskiy stopped 24 of 25 shots en route to a 4-1 win over Detroit on Thursday. He improved to 30-11-3 with a 2.29 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 44 outings this campaign. Carolina is tied for sixth in goals per game with 3.46 this season.