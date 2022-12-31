Vasilevskiy is expected to start at home against Arizona on Saturday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is 15-9-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .922 save percentage in 25 games this season. He's won his last two contests while stopping 70 of 72 shots. The Coyotes are on a three-game winning streak, bringing their record up to 13-16-5.