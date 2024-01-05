Vasilevskiy is expected to start in Thursday's road game versus Minnesota.

Vasilevskiy has lost his last three contests while allowing 11 goals on 79 shots (.861 save percentage). It's the latest setback in what's been a rough season for him -- the 29-year-old goaltender has an 8-8-0 record, 2.95 GAA and .900 save percentage in 16 appearances this season. The Wild are in a three-way tie for 20th offensively this year with 3.00 goals per game and are missing key forwards Kirill Kaprizov (upper body) and Mats Zuccarello (upper body), so this is a great opportunity for Vasilevskiy to end his losing streak.