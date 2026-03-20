Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy is scheduled to guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Vasilevskiy picked up a win over the Kraken on Tuesday, stopping 16 of 18 shots in that contest. He has alternated wins and losses over his last four outings, giving up a total of 10 goals in that span. The Canucks are the worst team in the league, so Vasilevskiy has a good chance to put in a good performance.
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