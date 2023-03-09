Vasilevskiy is set to start at home against Vegas on Thursday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy saved 33 of 35 shots in a 5-2 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday. He's 29-16-3 with a 2.67 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 48 contests this season. Vegas is tied for the 16th-ranked offense with 3.13 goals per game in 2022-23.