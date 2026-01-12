Vasilevskiy is expected to get the starting nod on the road versus the Penguins on Tuesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

With Jonas Johansson getting the start on the road versus the Flyers on Monday, it will be Vasilevskiy's crease for the second half of the Bolts' back-to-back Tuesday. After a slow start to the 2025-26 campaign, the 31-year-old Vasilevskiy is riding a seven-game winning streak during which he is sporting a 2.41 GAA and .903 save percentage.