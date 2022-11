Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Edmonton, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina last Thursday despite making 52 saves. He has a 4-3-1 record this season with a 2.87 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Vasilevskiy has a mark of 4-0-0 on home ice versus the Oilers in his career along with a .917 save percentage.