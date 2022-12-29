Vasilevskiy is expected to guard the home net against the Rangers on Thursday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy also started Wednesday, stopping 25 of 26 shots in a 4-1 win versus Montreal. He's 14-9-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .918 save percentage in 24 contests this season. The Rangers have the 16th-ranked offense with 3.19 goals per game in 2022-23.