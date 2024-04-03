Vasilevskiy is set to start on the road against Toronto on Wednesday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy has a 28-17-2 record, 2.86 GAA and .900 save percentage in 47 outings in 2023-24. He stopped 28 of 31 shots en route to a 4-2 loss to Detroit on Monday. The Maple Leafs rank second offensively with 3.65 goals per game, so this will be a difficult matchup for Vasilevskiy.