Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Lightning are going through a light part of the schedule, having not played since Saturday, so Vasilevskiy should be fully rested for this contest. The Rangers have been more dangerous on the road this year, but they're averaging just 2.41 goals per game overall, making this a favorable matchup. Vasilevskiy has gone 5-1-0 with just 12 goals allowed on 155 shots (.923 save percentage) over his last six games.