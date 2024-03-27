Vasilevskiy is expected to start at home against Boston on Wednesday, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Vasilevskiy has a 26-16-2 record, 2.94 GAA and .897 save percentage in 29 appearances this season. The 29-year-old enjoyed a five-game winning streak from March 9-21, but that run ended with a 4-3 overtime loss to LA on Saturday in which he stopped just 19 of 23 shots. Boston, which ranks 10th offensively with 3.32 goals per game, figures to be a difficult adversary for Vasilevskiy.