Vasilevskiy is projected to get the start in goal in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Blue Jackets.

Vasilevskiy was fantastic in Tuesday's five-overtime marathon, turning aside 61 of 63 shots en route to a 3-2 Game 1 victory. The 26-year-old netminder will need to be just as good, if not better to pick up a second straight win Thursday, as Columbus will undoubtedly be desperate to even up the series after suffering such a heart-wrenching loss in Game 1.