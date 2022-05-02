Vasilevskiy is set to defend the road cage for Game 1 against the Leafs on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy was always going to get the nod for Game 1 regardless of the fact that he has allowed four goals in three of his last five outings. The Lightning do have Brian Elliott available if needed, but will almost certainly ride the 27-year-old Vasilevskiy for as long as they can considering he etched his name in Lord Stanley's cup in two straight years.