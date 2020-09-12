Vasilevskiy gave up four goals on 35 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 3. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Vasilevskiy had a rare poor outing -- Friday was just the second time he's allowed four goals in 16 playoff starts. He dropped to 12-4 with a .929 save percentage in the postseason. Expect the Russian netminder to get back on track in Sunday's Game 4, as he hasn't lost back-to-back starts since the postseason started.