Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Snags another win
Vasilevskiy set aside 39 of 40 shots in a 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Monday.
Vasilevskiy set the franchise record for shutouts with a perfect outing in Saturday's game the Habs, and now he's bolstered his rate stats to the tune of a 2.28 GAA and .930 save percentage. The Russian was on his way to a third consecutive shutout in the latest contest, but Lukas Sedlak went five-hole at the top of the crease with 1:45 remaining to get the Jackets on the board.
