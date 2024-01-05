Vasilevskiy made 22 saves Thursday in a 4-1 win over Minnesota.

Minny was without a number of players, including Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body) and Jared Spurgeon (lower body), but a win is a win. It doesn't matter how they come or who is missing from the opponent's lineup. Vasy needed the win -- he had lost three straight coming back from the holidays. Vasilevskiy has scuffled in his return from back surgery, and he has had only six games in 17 where he has allowed two or fewer goals. We're hoping there are a few more soon because fantasy managers could really use some Vasy of old.