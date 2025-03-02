Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in a 3-1 win over the Capitals on Saturday.

Vasievskiy came within 3:59 of his second straight shutout -- Alex Ovechkin ripped career goal 884 from the slot through a screen. Over his last 10 games, Vasilevskiy is 9-0-1 with a 1.61 GAA, .947 save percentage and two shutouts. The Four Nations break really gave him a boost -- he has won all four starts since then, and he's allowed just three goals.