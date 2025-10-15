Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Solid but not good enough for win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy made 25 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 OT loss to the Capitals.
Vasy was solid; the Caps were simply better. But still, his overall numbers (4.08 GAA and .870 save percentage) are well below average. We don't think that Vasilevskiy will suffer long term for this. He's one of the top-five twinetenders in the world.
