Vasilevksiy made 23 stops in a 4-3 win over the Predators on Saturday.
The big goaltender wasn't beaten in regulation until 18:26 of the third period. Vasilevskiy didn't need to be a superstar on Saturday -- his teammates got him four goals in the second period to cement the lead and he could cruise from there.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In line to start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Losing side of goalie duel•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to start Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tuesday's clash postponed•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stumbles in Columbus•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start•