Vasilevskiy made 43 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Panthers on Saturday night.

Vasilevskiy was pelted with pucks and stood on his head for more than two periods. In fact, he staked the Bolts to a 3-2 lead until the 6:06 mark of the third period. The floodgates then opened, and Vasilevskiy allowed three goals in a span of 2:28. He'll rebound, but there will be moments like this moving forward. The big Russian is talented, but young, and that will lead to some game-to-game inconsistency.