Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stands on head, but not enough against Panthers
Vasilevskiy made 43 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Panthers on Saturday night.
Vasilevskiy was pelted with pucks and stood on his head for more than two periods. In fact, he staked the Bolts to a 3-2 lead until the 6:06 mark of the third period. The floodgates then opened, and Vasilevskiy allowed three goals in a span of 2:28. He'll rebound, but there will be moments like this moving forward. The big Russian is talented, but young, and that will lead to some game-to-game inconsistency.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins first game of season•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Designated as Opening Night starter•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Keeps shutout streak rolling at Worlds•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Russia's top backstop for Worlds•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...