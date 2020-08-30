Vasilevskiy made 29 saves Saturday during the Lightning's 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4 of their second-round series.

The netminder lost his shutout bid early in the third period, but Vasilevskiy still delivered an outstanding performance to lead the Bolts to the brink of advancing to the conference finals. After three straight starts in which he gave up at least three goals, the 26-year-old netminder has allowed only one in each of his last two outings, giving him a stellar 1.98 GAA and .927 save percentage this postseason. Vasilevskiy will look to finish off Boston in Game 5 on Monday.