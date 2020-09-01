Vasilevskiy stopped 45 of 47 shots Monday in a 3-2 double-overtime win over the Bruins in Game 5.

Tampa Bay was outshot by a significant margin (47-34) but Vasilevskiy responded with a stellar performance, making 40 of his stops at even strength. It was the second marathon win of these playoffs for Vasilevskiy, who made 61 saves in a memorable quintuple-overtime win over Columbus in the previous round. The 26-year-old is 10-3-0 in the playoffs with a 1.91 GAA and .931 save percentage.