Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stands tall in Montreal
Vasilevskiy made 33 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
The Habs scored late in the first period on the power play, but that was all the offense Vasilevskiy allowed on the night. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is off to a solid start to the season with a 3-1-0 record, 2.53 GAA and .921 save percentage.
